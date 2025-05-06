Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 897,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $175,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VIG stock opened at $192.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.77. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

