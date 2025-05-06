Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL). In a filing disclosed on May 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Markel Group stock on April 24th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 4/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 4/9/2025.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,867.27 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,491.03 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,822.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,772.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

