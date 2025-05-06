Captrust Financial Advisors Has $24.11 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $24,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $200.38 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $212.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

