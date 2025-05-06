Covenant Partners LLC Has $451,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,248 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,308,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,310 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Arete Research upgraded SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

SEA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $142.53 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

