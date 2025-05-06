Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Navitas Semiconductor updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $381.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.82.

Insider Activity

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Brian Long sold 47,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $111,366.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $74,245.60. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 13,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,337.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 684,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,847.23. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,477 shares of company stock valued at $182,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

