Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.800 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE KTB opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KTB

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.