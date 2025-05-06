Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 6th, 2025

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.800 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE KTB opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KTB

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.