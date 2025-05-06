Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $760.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.82. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 7th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

