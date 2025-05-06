Covenant Partners LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $301.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.27. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

