Solo Brands (DTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Solo Brands to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $80.03 million for the quarter.

Solo Brands Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of DTC stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

