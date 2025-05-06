CastleKnight Management LP Acquires 50,100 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Adeia were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADEA. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adeia in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Adeia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Adeia by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,656,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,902,000 after acquiring an additional 874,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Adeia by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 184,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.57. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $17.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Adeia’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

