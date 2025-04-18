Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QNTO remained flat at $10.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 5.28%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

(Get Free Report)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.