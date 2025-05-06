Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,929 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,451,000 after buying an additional 5,934,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,249 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Crown Castle by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,043 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $95,167,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -58.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.