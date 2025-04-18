YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 1204653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 30.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 1,239.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 69,806 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at $359,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

