Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.36), with a volume of 642835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177 ($2.35).

Serabi Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £158.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.82.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration and production company involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. the Company’s primary interests are its 100% owned Palito Mining Complex and the more recently acquired Coringa Gold Project both located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

