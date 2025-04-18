Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 904517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,377.02. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 51,977.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,288 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 978,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after acquiring an additional 439,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.