EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the March 15th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. 440,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,111. The stock has a market cap of $235.01 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.81. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,014,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 720,458 shares during the last quarter. Medici Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Medici Capital LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 633,850 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on EMX Royalty from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

