Caxton Associates LP Sells 20,341 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,341 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of JOYY worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,448,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in JOYY by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 37,435 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JOYY in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

JOYY Stock Performance

NASDAQ YY opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.21. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24.

JOYY Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

JOYY Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.