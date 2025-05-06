UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of UBS Group worth $65,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in UBS Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 517,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,559,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares during the period.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

