Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 57,930 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,930 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $90,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VB stock opened at $220.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.10. The firm has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

