Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $55,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,763,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 605.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $412.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

