Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,402 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $59,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,640,000 after buying an additional 2,620,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754,386 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,533,000 after acquiring an additional 330,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,827,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

