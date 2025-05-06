Northland Capmk Issues Negative Forecast for CNH Earnings

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a report released on Monday, May 5th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CNH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNH stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 13.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

In other news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 24,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $281,839.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 551,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,627.12. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit A. Marx sold 320,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $3,730,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,583.04. This represents a 46.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,097 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

About CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

