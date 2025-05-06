OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Position Boosted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 255.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,650,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in OneMain by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of OneMain by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,960.79. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,446,250. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,808 shares of company stock worth $3,344,751. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.