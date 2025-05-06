Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AON Stock Down 0.1 %
AON stock opened at $355.74 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $275.07 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
AON Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.67.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
Five stocks we like better than AON
