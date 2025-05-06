Bosun Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 85,033 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCYT. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Veracyte Price Performance

VCYT stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.80 and a beta of 2.14. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $47.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.