Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $63.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $63,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $374.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.15 and a 200-day moving average of $388.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

