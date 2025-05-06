Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 214,816 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,663,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,816 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $73,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after buying an additional 94,343 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 134,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,383,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 17.3 %

CALF opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.13. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

