Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Acquired by Bosun Asset Management LLC

Bosun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2,302.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,839 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Primoris Services by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,489,000 after purchasing an additional 430,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,284 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $22,636,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $501,636. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Primoris Services from $90.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

