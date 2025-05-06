Bridgefront Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 145.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,216 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $15,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,855 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 718,274 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 646,152 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 331,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.49. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $29.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

