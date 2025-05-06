59,467 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 9,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 515,811 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $2,500,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $2,764,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 436,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after acquiring an additional 223,679 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,888,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,414,000 after acquiring an additional 443,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $73.67.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $285,429.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,022.93. The trade was a 7.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

