Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $189,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,133,000 after buying an additional 178,595 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $387.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.09. The company has a market cap of $383.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

