147,076 Shares in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Bought by Cutter Capital Management LP

Cutter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 147,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. Centessa Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.0% of Cutter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Allostery Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,766,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,117,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $20,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 30,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $580,909.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,747.66. The trade was a 35.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $876,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,100.81. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,478. 11.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.53. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

