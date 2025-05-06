Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $76.47 Million Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.96% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $76,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,447,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,580,000 after acquiring an additional 325,194 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after purchasing an additional 163,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,323 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

