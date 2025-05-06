Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $49.35 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $49,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 524,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,220,000 after buying an additional 23,478 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,747,000 after acquiring an additional 167,936 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
BATS NOBL opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
