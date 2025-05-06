Bokf Na Has $71.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,488,275,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.01 and a 200-day moving average of $582.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

