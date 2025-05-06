Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $60,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 11,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $306.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $211.54 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.33 and its 200-day moving average is $263.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

