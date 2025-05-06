Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th.
Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $10.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.
Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ WTFC opened at $115.16 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.54.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
