BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
