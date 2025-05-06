BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.