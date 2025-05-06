Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2226 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 1.5% increase from Deutsche Lufthansa’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance
Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
