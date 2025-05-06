Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2226 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 1.5% increase from Deutsche Lufthansa’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLAKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

