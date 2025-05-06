Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 797,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Par Pacific by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

