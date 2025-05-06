Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1,228.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $475.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $548.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 55.82%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

