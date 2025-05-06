Centaur Media Plc (CAU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on May 23rd

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 100.0% increase from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Centaur Media Stock Up 1.2 %

CAU opened at GBX 25.25 ($0.34) on Tuesday. Centaur Media has a twelve month low of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.70). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of £36.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Centaur Media (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Centaur Media had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centaur Media will post 1.9012945 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

