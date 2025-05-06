Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.308 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th.

Armstrong World Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

AWI stock opened at $150.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $110.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

