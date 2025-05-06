Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Research – May 3rd

OSI Systems, NVE, and Clene are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares in companies that research, develop or manufacture products and technologies at the nanoscale (typically one to one hundred nanometers). These equities provide investors with exposure to innovations in fields such as materials science, electronics, medicine and energy, where manipulating matter at the atomic or molecular level can yield disruptive new applications. Like other specialty-sector investments, nanotechnology stocks offer high growth potential alongside technical, regulatory and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.86. 443,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,932. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $227.34.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,525. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14. NVE has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $300.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.98. 26,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. Clene has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $9.20.

