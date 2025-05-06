14,488 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 56.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 285,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 202,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 145,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.