Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,222,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 71,206 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 238,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE UBER opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

