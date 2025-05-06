ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 582,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 503,636 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $58,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

