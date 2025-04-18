Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Increases By 97.0%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Mowi ASA Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.94. 15,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.
Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mowi ASA Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
MHGVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Mowi ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Mowi ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Mowi ASA Company Profile
Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.
