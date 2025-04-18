Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Increases By 97.0%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.94. 15,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1773 dividend. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is currently 54.08%.

MHGVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Mowi ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Mowi ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

