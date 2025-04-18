Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,766,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,710,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 170,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 688,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 169,162 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 159,463 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.86 million, a PE ratio of -205.54 and a beta of 0.30. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

