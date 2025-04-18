Analysts Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price at $212.73

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $181.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.53. General Electric has a 52 week low of $146.78 and a 52 week high of $214.21. The stock has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

